Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.