LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

