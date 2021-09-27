Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.39 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.68 or 1.00052589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.35 or 0.06904163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00748765 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

