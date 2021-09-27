Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,195 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.93 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

