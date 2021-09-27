Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LUNMF remained flat at $$7.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

