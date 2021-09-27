Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 77,434 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

