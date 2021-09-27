Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,965 shares of company stock worth $69,874,053. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $508.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.50 and a 52-week high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

