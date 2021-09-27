Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.17 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 223,758 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $311.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

