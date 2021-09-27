Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,224,000 after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

