Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 28,379 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

