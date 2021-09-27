Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronav were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

