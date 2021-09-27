MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

MTSI traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,805. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,231 shares of company stock worth $32,703,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

