Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

MGTA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.33. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

