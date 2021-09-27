ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce sales of $5.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $109.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

