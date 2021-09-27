Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 220,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,604,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 42.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,803,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

