Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 4.9%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.56. 26,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,691,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,722,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

