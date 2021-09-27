Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $298.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Masimo’s strong order shipments and rebound in sensor sales in second-quarter 2021 are encouraging. Expansion of its installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s second-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

Get Masimo alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

MASI opened at $280.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.79. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.