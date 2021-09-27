Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

