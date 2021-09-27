MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $196,505.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00104177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00141394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,627.02 or 1.00141798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.04 or 0.07056168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00786285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

