Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $113,965.30 and approximately $70,302.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.06 or 0.06966493 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00107592 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token's total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token's official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

