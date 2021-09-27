Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $289,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $358.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

