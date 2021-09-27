Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.