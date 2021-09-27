McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,892 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $105,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $246.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.38. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

