McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after buying an additional 299,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $203.15 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

