Medica Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MGP stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 162.75 ($2.13). The stock had a trading volume of 141,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.25 million and a P/E ratio of 135.63. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

