MediShares Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $5.74 million and $256,504.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

