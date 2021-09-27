Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.15

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $294,642.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.13 or 0.06942790 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00108438 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,040,269 coins and its circulating supply is 79,040,171 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.