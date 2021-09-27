MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.75 Million

Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $195.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.09 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,519. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

