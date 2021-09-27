MIB Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $253.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $440,049.12 and $253.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00097663 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 428,958,451 coins and its circulating supply is 151,656,523 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

