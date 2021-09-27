Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,858,000 after buying an additional 955,142 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

