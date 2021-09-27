Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 48.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

