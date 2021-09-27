Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $135.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00010233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 248,452,078 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

