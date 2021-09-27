Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $21.26 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $106,437.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.26 or 0.00050066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00137628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,446.92 or 0.99951063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.80 or 0.06894174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00755725 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,230,895 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

