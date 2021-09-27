Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $432.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

