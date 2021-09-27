Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,428 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 22,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $157.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.