Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,937.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,870.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,597.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.86.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

