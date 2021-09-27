Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,539 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $30,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $161.64 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

