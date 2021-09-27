Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,445 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $223.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

