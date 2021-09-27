Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,733 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.48 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.