Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,576 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,660 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $329,247,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,855,000 after buying an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

