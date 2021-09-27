MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

