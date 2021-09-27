MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.33.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

