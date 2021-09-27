Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,557,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,007,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,908,000 after purchasing an additional 141,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $26.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,825.73. 23,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,413.34 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,797.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,511.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.