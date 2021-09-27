Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $18.18 on Monday, hitting $648.13. 20,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 793.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

