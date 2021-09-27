Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,560 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.53. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

