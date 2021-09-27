Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

