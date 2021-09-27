Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,770,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $205,290,000 after buying an additional 73,799 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,995,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 856,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $99,254,000 after buying an additional 525,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.95. 106,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,059. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

