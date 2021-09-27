Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $44.54. 12,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,930. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.