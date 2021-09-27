Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

AXP traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.75. 93,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.53. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

