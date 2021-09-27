Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $328.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $328.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

