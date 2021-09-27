Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $328.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $328.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.
Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
